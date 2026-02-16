Student drowns in water body near govt school in Telangana, dies

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old student from a government school in Telangana’s Yadari Bhuvanagiri district drowned after falling into a water body near the school on Monday, February 16.

The deceased was identified as Bal Akash, a class 10 student of the Telangana Minority Gurukul Welfare Residential School. The incident occurred in Pagidipally village, when Akash went to the water body along with his friend Rehmat Khan take a bath.

Akash fell into the water and drowned as he was unable to swim. He cried for help but Khan couldn’t rescue him. After being alerted, the school authorities rushed to the spot and pulled Akash out. The student was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Following the incident, Akash’s parents alleged that he died due to the school’s negligence. They staged a protest outside the school and demanded action against the authorities.

