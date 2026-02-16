Chairman, Vice-Chairman elections to 11 Telangana municipalities postponed

New dates have not been announced.

The election of chairman and vice-chairman in 11 Telangana municipalities have been postponed on Monday, February 16.

These municipalities are Yellandu, ⁠Sultanabad, ⁠Ibrahimpatnam, ⁠Kagaznagar, Kketanapally, Kkhanapur, Zaheerabad, ⁠Inderesham, ⁠Dornakal, ⁠Jangaon and ⁠Thorrur

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won Karimnagar Mayor Seat and Indian National Congress (INC) secured Nizamabad Mayor post.

In Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, BJP candidate Kolagani Srinivas was elected as Mayor. Sunil Rao was elected as the Deputy Mayor.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) decided not to participate in the voting process in Karimnagar Municipal Corporation.

In Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, Congress candidate Umarani was elected as Mayor. She secured 34 votes in the mayoral election, while the BJP candidate received 31 votes.

Congress candidate B Chaitanya Srinivas Reddy has been unanimously elected as Mayor of Nalgonda Municipal Corporation.

Municipalities in Telangana

In Patancheru Assembly constituency, the BRS has won three municipalities.

Pavani Kumar Goud has been elected as the chairperson of Gummadidala Municipality, while Sandhya Goverdhan Reddy has been elected as the vice-chairperson.

In Jinnaram Municipality, BRS councillor Janardhan has been elected as chairman, and Pratap Reddy as vice-chairman.

Meanwhile, in Gaddapotharam Municipality, BRS councillor G Sushma has been elected as chairperson, while Mahendar Goud has been elected as vice-chairperson.

In Bhainsa Municipality, independent candidate Tumolla Dattatri has been elected as Chairman and independent candidate Bibi Kutija Siddiqui has been elected as Vice Chairman

