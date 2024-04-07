Video: Supplication of imam at Prophet’s Mosque sparks row

A recent supplication by the Imam of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Sheikh Salah Al Budair, has sparked a widespread controversy on social media.

Social media users circulated Al Budair’s supplication made during Tahajjud prayer on the 25th night of Ramzan, claiming he ignored prayers for the Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to brutal Israeli aggression since October 7, 2023.

Al Budair called, “Oh God, protect our country and the Muslim countries from the plots of plotters, the deceit of schemers, the hatred of the haters, and the envy of the envious. Oh God, protect the Muslim countries from disputes, conflicts, wars, revolutions, and demonstrations.”

He repeated, “Oh God, protect Muslim countries from strife, wars, revolutions, and demonstrations.”

The supplication of the Imam of the Grand Mosque of Medina, Sheikh Salah Al Budair, caused widespread controversy on social media.



During the night time prayers on Wednesday, the Sheikh prayed to God to protect Muslim countries from ‘revolutions and protests’. pic.twitter.com/vmcnFUeYhI — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) April 6, 2024

Many users on X wondered about the purpose of mentioning about demonstration at this particular time, while others supported the imam by pointing out that he had prayed multiple times for the Gazan people during the current month of Ramzan.

This comes at a time when many countries of the world are witnessing demonstrations against the Israeli agression.

One of the user wrote, “Yesterday, the imam called: Oh God, protect Muslim countries from revolutions and demonstrations.” He added, “Imam did not mention the people of Gaza with an invitation or a single dhikr.”

“Those who were upset by this supplication are the rioters and the terrorists,” another wrote.

“Imam should resign from his post. This is not what he should be praying for. Unity peace and prosperity for all the Muslim people and the world is the proper supplication,” wrote another user.

