Eid Al-Fitr 2024: Saudi, UAE calls on Muslims to sight moon on Monday

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have called on all Muslims to sight the crescent moon of Shawaal 1445 AH-2024 on Monday evening, 29th of Ramzan corresponding to April 8.

In an announcement, the Kingdom’s Supreme Court called on Muslims who sight the moon with the naked eye, or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register their testimonies, or report to the nearest centre that can contact a court.

The Supreme Court expressed hope that those who are capable of sighting the crescent moon will join committees formed for that purpose in different regions and participate in such efforts that benefit Muslims, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The UAE authorities issued a similar call to see the moon on Monday evening.

The UAE’s moon-sighting committee has invited all Muslims in the UAE to sight the crescent of the month of Shawwal on Monday evening.

If Monday, April 8, is the last day of Ramzan, Shawaal will fall on Tuesday, Aprip 9, as the Islamic month is 29 or 30 days long according to the lunar calendar. But, if it completes 30 days, Shawaal will fall on Wednesday, April 10.

The sighting of the crescent of Shawaal will also mark the day of Eid Al-Fitr which will begin either fall on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Eid Al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan, which began on March 11 this year.