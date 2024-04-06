Over 2.5M worshippers pray at Makkah’s Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramzan

Riyadh: More than 2.5 million worshippers thronged the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, the 27th night of Ramzan 1445 AH-2024, which is widely believed to be Laylatul Qadr, the Night of Power, local media reported.

The Grand Mosque and its courtyard were overflowed with the Umrah pilgrims and worshippers who came to perform Isha, Taraweeh, and Qiyam Al Layl prayers.

It concluded with a special supplication led by Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, the head of the presidency, at the Grand Mosque.

Videos circulated on social media platforms showed that the Grand Mosque and its corridors, floors, roofs, courtyards, the basement, and the third Saudi expansion were filled, with rows of worshippers spilling over to the streets.

The Masjid al-Haram, with a 2 million capacity, is full, the courtyards are full, and all the floors on the Makkah Clock Tower are full. This is how crowded the streets are, kilometers away from the Kaaba 🕋. pic.twitter.com/lg3jYOfEpW — Life in Saudi Arabia (@LifeSaudiArabia) April 5, 2024

The streets leading towards Masjid Al Haram are packed with the rows of worshipers on the 27th night of Ramadan…. pic.twitter.com/ACBhyhlqmg — Inside the Haramain (@insharifain) April 5, 2024

🎥⁧#فيديو⁩ | «#عكاظ» ترصد جهود رجال الأمن من رئاسة أمن الدولة والقوات الخاصة لأمن الحرم لتنظيم انسيابية الحركة خارج وداخل المسجد الحرم ليلة 27 رمضان.

📸 نهله الجمال ⁦@nahlah_aljamal⁩#يسر_وطمأنينة #عكاظ pic.twitter.com/bdJGYNAooU — عكاظ (@OKAZ_online) April 5, 2024

فيديو | إمام المسجد الحرام الشيخ عبد الرحمن السديس: اللهم لا تخرجنا عن #رمضان إلا وقد غفرت ذنوبنا وسترت عيوبنا #ليلة_27#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/m08DIjPgwN — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) April 5, 2024

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Saudi authorities have implemented comprehensive security measures to ensure the smooth flow of worshipers, ensuring a peaceful and spiritual atmosphere during their nightly worship.

The Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque under the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs expanded Tawaf capacity, provided Quran copies in multiple languages, and maintained cleanliness and ventilation.

For added convenience, 5000 golf carts were linked via the “Tanaqol” app, easing movement within the mosque space.

The cleanliness of the facility was enhanced, and supervisors were stationed at entrances to ensure a smooth experience for all worshippers.

These efforts by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia highlighted commitment to serving the visitors and Umrah performers of the Grand Mosque. Their commitment ensures worshippers can perform their rituals in a comfortable setting.

What is Laylatul Qadr?

Shab-e-Qadr, or Laylatul Qadr, or Night of Power, is when Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed. The exact day upon which it falls is not known but the prophet said it falls on an odd-numbered night during the last ten days of Ramzan.

The 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th and 29th nights of Ramzan may be Laylatul Qadr, so this period is of great importance for Muslims.