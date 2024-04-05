Ramzan 2024: Last Friday prayers held at Grand Mosque, Prophet’s Mosque

Crowds of worshippers performed the last Friday prayer of the holy month of Ramzan at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, in an atmosphere of faith and spirituality on April 5.

The worshippers expressed their gratitude to Allah Almighty for the blessing of security, safety, and reassurance amid an integrated system of services at all levels, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

SPA captured scenes of worshippers arriving at the mosque well before the prayer time.

Also Read Indian worker returns home after 19 years in Saudi Arabia

Worshippers performed prayers and supplications, recited the Quran and listened to the Friday sermon in peace and tranquillity.

All administrations of the Grand Mosque and General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque have consolidated their efforts to receive worshippers.

The authorities prepared the courtyards, prayer areas, gates and corridors for easy entry and exit processes, enabling them to perform worship rituals with reverence, tranquillity and reassurance.

Here’s a glimpse

pic.twitter.com/pwUcq7SU4F — الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون الحرمين (@ReasahAlharmain) April 5, 2024