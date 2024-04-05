Indian worker returns home after 19 years in Saudi Arabia

Ashok Kumar, an Indian national who has been stranded in Saudi Arabia for 19 years, travelled to India on Friday, April 5.

This comes after Kumar recently sought assistance from the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh to return home.

The embassy, taking to X account on Friday shared a photo of Kumar with officials and a boarding pass of his connecting flights from Riyadh to Delhi and Delhi to Lucknow.

“The Embassy helped an Indian worker, Ashok Kumar, to return to India after a gap of 19 years. He travelled to India today,” the embassy wrote on X.

The embassy extended thanks to the volunteers and Saudi authorities for their help in the matter.

On March 30, the embassy in Riyadh helped an Indian woman return home safely who has been stranded in the Kingdom for the last 24 years.

On November 16, Balachandran Pillai, an Indian national who had been stranded in Saudi Arabia for 31 years, returned home with the help of Indian embassy in Riyadh.