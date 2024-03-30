Indian woman returns home after 24 years in Saudi Arabia

This comes after the woman recently sought assistance from the embassy to return home.

Photo: Indian Embassy Riyadh/X

Riyadh: The Indian Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has helped an Indian woman return home safely who has been stranded in the Kingdom for the last 24 years.

The Embassy, taking to X on Saturday, March 30, shared a photo of the woman with officials.

“An Indian lady who didn’t visit India for last 24 yrs approached the Embassy for help to return. The Embassy in association with volunteers & Saudi authorities obtained her Exit. Tonight, she is traveling to India,” the embassy posted on X.

The embassy extended thanks to Saudi authorities for their help in the matter.

On Sunday, March 10, the embassy in Riyadh helped five Indian female workers return home after they approached the embassy.

