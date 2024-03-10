Saudi: Indian embassy helps 5 stranded workers return home

Riyadh: The Indian embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia has helped five Indian female workers return home safely. The female workers recently approached the embassy after they faced work-related issues in the kingdom.

The embassy, taking to X on Sunday, March 10, shared a photo of the female workers with officials at the airport.

“Five Indian female workers who were facing work-related issues approached the embassy for repatriation to India. The embassy, with the help of Saudi authorities, obtained their exit. They travelled to India on 09/10 March,” the embassy posted on X.

The embassy extended thanks to Saudi authorities for their help in the matter.

On January 14, the embassy in Riyadh helped three Indian female workers return home after they approached the embassy.

On November 16, Balachandran Pillai, an Indian national who had been stranded in Saudi Arabia for 31 years, returned home with the help of Indian embassy in Riyadh.