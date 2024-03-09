Woman abused by husband in Saudi Arabia; mom in Hyderabad seeks MEA help

Hyderabad: A woman from Rajendranagar, Hyderabad has appealed to the Minister of External Affairs (MEA) Dr S Jaishankar to rescue her daughter and three grandchildren who are currently ‘stranded’ in Saudi Arabia.

The woman accused her Pakistani son-in-law of abusing her daughter and locking her up inside a room in Saudi Arabia.

The incident came to fore after Sabeera Begum’s letter to the government was shared on social media by MBT leader Amjed Ullah Khan on Saturday, March 9.

Narrating her daughter’s ordeal, Sabeera said, “My daughter Saba Begum was divorced by her husband after one month of her marriage as I could not give gold as dowry. I remarried my daughter to Ali Hussain Aziz Ul Rahman, a Bangladesh national, who was employed as a driver in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.”

“The Nikah was performed on December 21, 2013, and I, along with my daughter, went to Makkah on February 4, 2014, on Umrah Visa. After performing Umrah, I came back, leaving my daughter with him, as he promised that after the Umrah visa expires, he will pay for her Iqama.”

It has just come to know that Ali Hussain Aziz Ul Rahman husband of Saba Begum is a Pakistani National and not a Bangladeshi National as claimed previously by Saba Begum and her mother Sabera Begum. (Tweet-3)@CGIJeddah pic.twitter.com/7QCkwMeqL9 — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) March 9, 2024

Since the marriage, Saba was severely mistreated by her husband. She was physically abused and assaulted, limiting her freedom, and stifling family communication. Meanwhile she gave birth to three children — 11-year-old Abdullah, 9-year-old Khatija and 4-year-old Ayesha.

Sabeera further continued, “Recently, Saba discovered her husband had married another 17-year-old Bangladeshi national Sadia Aqtar, who was ‘bought’ by Ali Hussain for twenty thousand Riyals.”

Both the women — Saba and Sadia were subject to physical and emotional abuse by Ali Hussain.

“My daughter along with her three children and Sadia Aqter opened the lock with duplicate keys and ran away to save their lives and reached Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. They are now staying in a hotel in Jeddah,” she said.

“Kindly rescue my daughter and her three children and send them back to India as soon as possible,” she requested.