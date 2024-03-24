Karnataka man languishes in Saudi jail, daughter seeks MEA help

The daughter of a 65-year-old Karnataka man, who is languishing in a jail in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh from the past nine months, has sought the Minister of External Affairs of India (MEA) Dr S Jaishankar’s help in bringing back her father to the country.

Dandakere Ismail, a resident of Ombatthukere, Karnataka, has been working in Riyadh and Dammam, for the past 27 years.

Taking to X, on Sunday, March 24, MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan shared Ismail’s details and her daughter’s plea to Dr S Jaishankar.

Also Read Woman abused by husband in Saudi Arabia; mom in Hyderabad seeks MEA help

In a letter, Ismail’s daughter, Shainaz Banu, revealed that her father has been running a dry cleaning business in partnership with Kafeel for ten years but has been down from the past two years, unable to give shop rent or give profit to Kafeel.

Ismail took a loan of 9,000 Saudi Riyals from an Egyptian to pay shop rent but couldn’t return the money to him on time and as he was unable to run the dry cleaning shop, Kafeel handed over the shop to someone else without giving him any money he had invested in it.

As he lost business, Ismail was left without a way to repay the money taken from Egyptian.

Egyptian forged a promisary note demanding 30,000 Saudi Riyals from Ismail which led to his arrest and nine-month imprisonment in Riyadh.

Banu continued, “Last time when he spoke he said that his health condition is severe and he is suffering from hyper diabetic, lungs infection and skin disease, without any legal or financial assistance available.”

Ismail’s wife, a paralysis patient, has only two daughters and no son, and they cannot afford a lawyer.

She further said, “Since nine months, we have been unable to pay the house rent, buy groceries, or buy medicine for their mother, and we also cannot provide any legal help to rescue our father from Saudi Arabian jail.”

“Kindly ask the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to take up his case and see that he comes out of Jail and send him back to India as soon as possible,” she requested.