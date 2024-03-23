Hyderabad man ‘missing’ for 7 months in Saudi Arabia, wife seeks MEA help

Hyderabad: The wife of a Hyderabad man who went missing in August 2023 has appealed for help to the Minister of External Affairs after she received unpleasant news on the whereabouts of her husband.

A resident of Jahanuma, Rasheed Unnisa, has been attempting to find leads to trace her husband, 60-year-old Shaik Ahmed Mohammed Ibrahim, for the last seven months after losing contact with him.

The Hyderabad man had been working in Riyadh for 40 years and worked for a company as a computer operator for the last nine years. He last contacted his family on August 9, 2023, when he informed them that he was going to perform Umrah in Makkah and has since been ‘missing’.

The Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar, Rasheed, requested the government’s help to locate her husband or bring his body back home to India if he had passed away.

The MEA has been instrumental in bringing back expats estranged in Gulf countries due to a shortage of funds or other issues.

Recently, a woman from Rajendranagar, Hyderabad has appealed to the MEA Dr S Jaishankar to rescue her daughter and three grandchildren who are currently ‘stranded’ in Saudi Arabia.

The woman accused her Pakistani son-in-law of abusing her daughter and locking her up inside a room in Saudi Arabia.

The incident came to the fore after Sabeera Begum’s letter to the government was shared on social media by MBT leader Amjed Ullah Khan on Saturday, March 9.

Narrating her daughter’s ordeal, Sabeera said, “My daughter Saba Begum was divorced by her husband after one month of her marriage as I could not give gold as dowry. I remarried my daughter to Ali Hussain Aziz Ul Rahman, who was employed as a driver in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.”