Saudi Arabia: Over 20M visit Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah in 1st 20 days of Ramzan

More than 20 million Muslims visited the Prophet’s Mosque, Islam’s second holiest site in Madinah, during the first 20 days of the holy month of Ramzan 1445 AH-2024.

The General Authority for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques is enhancing its efforts to provide comfort and service to visitors during Ramzan.

According to figures, 1,643,288 individuals visited the Prophet’s grave, while Al-Rawda Al-Sharifa received a total of 358,632 men and 296,595 women during this period, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Ramzan, which began on April 11, saw a huge influx of Umrah pilgrims and worshipers to the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

After undertaking Umrah at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, many Muslims visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah for prayer and visit Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa.

Umrah is a pilgrimage to Islam’s two holiest sites in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah and can be performed at any time of the year. It differs from the Haj, which takes place once a year.