Saudi Arabia: Makkah’s Grand Mosque uses UV rays to sterilize air conditioning

Riyadh: The air delivered through the air conditioners in the Grand Mosque of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, undergoes purification nine times daily and utilises ultraviolet rays for sterilization before it is sent to the relevant areas of the holy mosque.

The Technical and Operational Affairs Agency manages the electromechanical systems in the Grand Mosque, providing cold air and maintaining facilities management, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Grand Mosque features strategically placed air conditioning units that provide constant chilled air and eliminate germs for visitors.

The cooling system is one of the world’s largest, capable of delivering up to 155,000 tons of cooling capacity. It operates through two main stations, Kudi and Shamiya, producing 120,000 tonnes of refrigeration and 35,000 tonnes from Ajyad, both located 900 meters from the Grand Mosque.

The Grand Mosque uses refrigeration units to chill water to 4-5 degrees Celsius, then heat exchanges it at mechanical air handling units, releasing purified and cooled air throughout.

The agency has recently completed a comprehensive renewal and upgrade of air handling units, replacing heat exchangers and air filters for consistent air purification.

The air conditioning system uses advanced filters to draw natural air, which is then sanitized with ultraviolet rays to ensure the safe passage of harmful microorganisms and viruses.

Saudi engineers and technicians monitor temperature levels, humidity, and system operation at the Grand Mosque. They balance airflow based on visitor density, ensuring thermal comfort and energy efficiency.

They manage maintenance orders, ensuring they follow correct technical guidelines and maintain security and safety protocols.