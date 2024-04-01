Photos: Aerial view of Makkah’s Grand Mosque during Ramzan 2024

SPA's lens documented Umrah performers, worshippers, and visitors in the courtyards of the Grand Mosque, engaging in their rituals with tranquillity and comfort.

Photos: Aerial view of Makkah’s Grand Mosque during Ramzan 2024
Photo: SPA

The lens of the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) captured the seamless movement of visitors at the Grand Mosque in Makkah during the holy month of Ramzan 1445 AH-2024.

From a height of 1,000 meters in the sky, SPA’s lens documented Umrah performers, worshippers, and visitors in the courtyards of the Grand Mosque, engaging in their rituals with tranquillity and comfort.

During the hour-long journey, the agency captured the effortless navigation of visitors throughout the courtyards, corridors, and floors of the Grand Mosque.

SPA also documented the remarkable expansions undertaken by the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques at the mosque.

In this regard, SPA witnessed the ongoing projects at the Grand Mosque and observed the developments in Makkah, along with the services provided to the visitors by relevant authorities.

Here’s a look

