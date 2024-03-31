‘I Am Unique’: 1st cinematic film shows uniqueness of Holy Kaaba

Riyadh: The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has launched a first cinematic film entitled “I Am Unique,” ​​that showcases the clear verses of the Holy Kaaba, which attest to its uniqueness.

The film exploring the profound significance and unparalleled beauty of the Holy Kaaba, which has a special place in the hearts of Muslims worldwide, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

It features high-quality cinematic shots that transport viewers on a remarkable journey, immersing them in the awe-inspiring beauty and sacredness of this holy site.

يلامس الفيلم مشاعر المسلمين واشتياقهم للكعبة المشرفة، وينقل المشاهد من خلال لقطات سينمائية بجودة عالية وكأنه أمام #الكعبة_المشرفة. pic.twitter.com/f0XWmhtoR5 — الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون الحرمين (@ReasahAlharmain) March 28, 2024

In 5- minutes and 34- seconds video, the film reveals precise details of the Kaaba that are not visible to the naked eye and have never been photographed before, in order to fit its unique text, stir the viewers’ feelings towards it, and achieve the desired effect of its production.

The making of the film took 3 months, equivalent to 960 hours, in which the latest cinematographic equipment was used, which allowed the work team to film very close shots

The film aims to highlight Kaaba’s spiritual significance, distinctive features, and rare historical aspects. It also spreads the message of peace, security, and religious unity that ties Muslims from diverse backgrounds who gather at the Grand Mosque.

Watch the video here