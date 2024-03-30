Watch: 8 feet tall man grabs attention of pilgrims at Makkah’s Grand Mosque

Riyadh: Amidst the peak season of Umrah during the ongoing month of Ramzan, a man of varying height about 8 feet tall caught the attention of Umrah pilgrims at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

In a video that has been widely shared online, a tall man is seen performing Umrah rituals majestically among the rows of worshippers in the Grand Mosque.

Worshippers captured the moment with photos and video clips, expressing their amazement at the height difference between the man and the other pilgrims.

As per media reports, the man’s identity has not been officially revealed, but the colour of his skin indicates that he is of African descent, and may be one of the tallest men in the world.

ظهور رجل فارع الطول في الحرم المكي بـ #السعودية.. الرجل لفت الأنظار أثناء تأديته لمناسك العمرة#الحدث pic.twitter.com/ycyBHeerx6 — ا لـحـدث (@AlHadath) March 30, 2024

اطول رجل يؤدي مناسك العمرة 🤯! pic.twitter.com/X4ihwThPfa — Gorgeous (@gorgeous4ew) March 29, 2024

سبحان الله .. اطول رجل pic.twitter.com/WJtVzdQ0dn — فهد الفيصل | 𝑴𝑩𝑺 🇸🇦 (@oth202) March 28, 2024

Social media users were amazed by the remarkable height of the pilgrim and expressed their prayers for Allah to accept his Umrah.

This video comes as the month of Ramzan 2024 entered its 20th day on Saturday morning in Saudi Arabia, March 30 and the continued arrival of hundreds of thousands of pilgrims to perform Umrah rituals in the Grand Mosque.

Umrah is a pilgrimage to Islam’s two holiest sites in the holy cities of Makkah and can be performed at any time of the year. It differs from the Haj, which takes place once a year.