Mumbai: Fans of the immensely popular reality show Bigg Boss 18 are eagerly waiting to see who will emerge as the winner among the top six finalists: Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Karanveer Mehra, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh.

Bigg Boss 18 grand finale is all set to take place this weekend on January 18 and 19.

Bigg Boss 18 Winner Name

As the finale inches closer, all signs point to Vivian Dsena taking home the coveted Bigg Boss 18 trophy, along with a brand-new car and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. How?

Smile ke saath kiya har struggle ko tackle. Bann gaya Vivian janta ka laadla dikhakar apne patience ka miracle! 🥰#VivianDsena journey video

pic.twitter.com/tOSvBARnVW — Vivek Mishra (@actor_vivekm) January 17, 2025

According to major entertainment polls and predictions by trusted insider The Khabri, Vivian has a massive lead in votes, making him the strongest contender this season. He has highest chances of becoming the winner of Bigg Boss 18.

Indian Forums is one of the authentic website for Bigg Boss news where they did a poll



Vivian – 53%

Karan – 32%

Rajat – 8%

Avinash – 3%

Chum – 2% — True Khabri (@TrueKhabri) January 16, 2025

#BiggBoss18 Final Prediction and TOP 3 Rankings



1 #VivianDsena Winner

2 #RajatDalal RunnerUp

3 #KaranveerMehra 2nd Runner-up

4 #ChumDarang

5 #AvinashMishra



NOTE:This is just our prediction, Keep voting for your favourite contestant to make them win — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 15, 2025

Since day in the house, Vivian Dsena maintained a perfect balance of strategy and composure. Steering clear of unnecessary drama, he formed key alliances and delivered impactful performances in tasks. Beyond the show, Vivian’s personal life has also intrigued viewers. In 2019, he converted to Islam, describing how the decision brought him peace and purpose. His grounded personality, coupled with his superstar aura, made him a fan favorite for the BB 18 title.

Finale voting trends and top 3

Current voting trends also indicate that Vivian is leading the race, followed by Rajat Dalal and Karanveer Mehra, who are expected to complete the Top 3. Sources close to the show have also hinted that Chum Darang will likely finish in 4th place, with Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh occupying the 5th and 6th spots, respectively.

Do you also think Vivian Dsena will win Bigg Boss 18? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on the show’s grand finale.