Check out these 3 beautiful islands under 200 km from Hyderabad

While Hyderabad boasts a unique mix of urban and old-school charm, sometimes all one wants is to relax in nature’s lap. Luckily, Telangana‘s diverse landscape provides Hyderabadis with the perfect island options just a short drive away. These natural retreats are an ideal escape from the city to unwind amidst breathtaking views, providing a refreshing contrast to city life.

To make your travel plans easier, Siasat.com has put together a list of 3 must-visit islands near Hyderabad. From tranquil backwaters to lush greenery, these destinations promise a memorable experience.

3 Stunning Islands Near Hyderabad, Telangana

1. Somasila

Situated 180 km away from Hyderabad, Somasila is a quaint village that is touted as ‘Mini Maldives of Telangana’. Located in the Nagarkurnool District, it is nestled along the banks of the Krishna River, forming a series of islands, lagoons, and backwaters around the village, giving it an island-like appearance. Managed by the Telangana Tourism Department, the island offers Maldives-inspired waterfront cottages, boating facilities, angling trips, and fishing.

2. Laknavaram

Laknavaram Lake is located in the Warangal district of Telangana, around 150 km from Hyderabad. It is known for its suspension bridge that connects the 13 islands on the lake, offering a unique and picturesque experience. The serene environment, boating facilities, and lush greenery around the lake make it a great escape from the city. Visitors can enjoy boating, kayaking, and trekking as well as stay overnight at the Haritha resort. It is to be noted that the government has recently inaugurated a third island at the Laknavaram Lake, providing diverse options for travelers.

3. Yelleswaragattu Island

Famously known as the Mystery Island, Yelleswaragattu Island is located in the backwaters of Nagarjuna Sagar Dam. Surrounded by the majestic Nallamala Hills and a stone’s throw away from the town of Srisailam, it remains untouched by modern distractions, providing the perfect getaway. It offers various activities for adventure seekers like trekking, boating, fishing, stargazing and bird watching. It is approximately 169 km from Hyderabad, with a scenic drive that takes around three hours.