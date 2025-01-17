Musi River project, Hyderabad Metro Rail may transform Old City’s real estate

Hyderabad: The real estate in the Old City of Hyderabad is likely to be transformed due to the proposed Musi River project and metro rail.

In an interview with Siasat.com, the president of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) Hyderabad, Rajashekar Reddy said, “Musi project is going to be the game changer.”

Musi project will turn the river into tourist hub in Hyderabad

Elaborating on it, he said, “The government should not focus on making the entire stretch of 50 kilometers in one go. Stage by stage, they can complete it by taking 10 kilometers at a time.”

Also Read Hyderabad Metro Rail: Old City residents given compensation cheques

“The project will turn the Musi River into a tourist hub in the old city of Hyderabad,” he added.

Recently, a consortium of five internationally recognized consultancy firms has been assigned to design the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Musi rejuvenation for Rs 141 crores.

This comprehensive plan will include designs, drawings, construction plans, and financial models.

Hyderabad Metro Rail to increase connectivity to the Old City

Apart from the Musi River Project, the metro rail in the Old City is likely to increase connectivity to this part of the city with other areas.

Following the increase in connectivity to other parts, especially to the IT sector in the western part of the city, more people may start considering the Old City for investment.

Rajashekar Reddy added that in the next 5-6 years, there will be a different kind of Old City, especially due to the Musi River project and Hyderabad metro rail.