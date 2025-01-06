Hyderabad Metro Rail: Old City residents given compensation cheques

Hyderabad: In the first major step towards land acquisition for the metro rail project in the Old City, some of the residents who gave up properties in that part of Hyderabad were handed over cheques for compensation on Monday, January 6.

The 7.5 kilometre (km) long metro rail line from Imliban to Chandrayangutta is being laid at the cost of Rs 2,750 crore. As many as 1100 properties will be affected due to the Old City metro project, said the Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities. The Telangana government has issued notices on 800 properties.

Ahead of the cheques distribution, Hyderabad collector, Anudeep Durishetty said, “At the onset of the land acquisition, the price per square yard was set at Rs 60,000. However, after the Hyderabad MP requested us the price was revised to Rs 81,000 per square yard.”

Apart from the compensation for the lost property, the evictees will be given a structural value along with the resettlement and rehabilitation benefits to the evictees. Out of the 175 evictees, 40 were handed over the compensation.

Addressing the gathering at the Hyderabad collectorate, Hyderabad Metro Rail managing director NVS Reddy said, “I thank the people who have come forward to help us for land acquisition for the metro rail project.” The compensation for evictees ranged from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, January 1, asked the Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail Limited (HAML) authorities to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the Paradise-Medchal (23 kilometres) and JBS-Shamirpet (22 kilometres) Metro corridors. With this, the existing network of the metro in Hyderabad will extend all the way into the interiors of Secunderabad as well.

The Telangana chief minister asked HAML director NVS Reddy to create the DPRs and send them to the government of India for approval as part of the Metro Rail Phase 2, Part-B project. According to a press release from the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR), the new corridor from Paradise Metro Station to Medchal will cover approximately 23 kilometres, passing through Tadband, Bowenpally, Suchitra Circle, Kompally, Gundlapochampally, Kandlakoya, and the ORR exit.

Similarly, the corridor from JBS Metro Station to Shameerpet will cover about 22 kilometres through Vikrampuri, Kharkhana, Tirumalagiri, Lothukunta, Alwal, Bollaram, Hakimpet, Tumkunta, and the ORR exit, as explained by the Metro MD to the CM. As of now, the Hyderabad Metro Rail stops at Parade Grounds.

Hyderabad Metro Rail overview

After the Hyderabad Metro became operational in 2017, the blue (Secunderabad-HITEC CITY) and red lines (Miyapur-LB Nagar) were initially functional. After that, the green line (Parade Grounds-MGBS) was added. On September 29, 2024, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy approved the Metro Rail’s phase 2 corridors which include the metro’s lines connecting Hyderabad to the airport, and also a line connecting the Chandrayangutta to MGBS line for the Old City.

A total of 116.2 kilometres have been approved for the new corridors for the Hyderabad Metro rail. The line to the airport will pass via the Aramghar.