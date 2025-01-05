Hyderabad Old City metro: Compensation cheques to be given on Jan 6

Hyderabad: With the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II project in Old City set to begin, Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) managing director NVS Reddy announced on Sunday, January 5 that compensation cheques for 41 affected properties will be distributed on Monday, January 6 at 2 pm.

Compensation cheques for property owners will be distributed by Telangana minister of Transport and BC welfare, Ponnam Prabhakar and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi.

HAML MD noted that while 1,100 properties along the MGBS-Chandrayangutta route in Corridor-6 are affected, landowners are voluntarily offering their land for Metro construction in Hyderabad’s Old City.

The affected properties will receive Rs 81,000 per square yard, a rate set by the district collector. Additionally, as per the Relief and Rehabilitation Act, compensation for rehabilitation and removal of structures will also be provided to the actual property owner.

HAML MD further stated that 169 owners have submitted consent letters, with ownership verification completed for over 40 properties.

The cheque distribution program will take place at the Hyderabad district collector’s office near Lakdikapul. The event will be attended by Hyderabad Metro MD and district collector Mr Anudeep Durishetty.

Details of expansion

The second phase of the Hyderabad metro will cover a total distance of 76.4 km across five corridors, including the MGBS to Chandrayangutta route, which will bring the metro rail to the Old City of Hyderabad.

With the cabinet’s approval of the DPR, the project can now move forward, and officials are preparing to submit the report to the Union government for final approval.

Funding for metro rail in old city, other areas of Hyderabad

The total budget for this significant project stands at an estimated Rs 24,269 crore. Funding for the Metro rail in the Old City of Hyderabad, along with other corridors, will be sourced through a mix of contributions:

State Government: Rs 7,313 crore (30% of the total cost)

Central Government: Rs 4,230 crore (18% of the cost), contingent upon approval

Multilateral Agencies: Rs 11,693 crore (48%), with expected loans from agencies such as the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the New Development Bank (NDB), all backed by a sovereign guarantee

Public-Private Partnership (PPP): Rs 1,033 crore (4%), to be sourced through private investments

The Hyderabad Metro’s first phase, covering 69 km across three corridors, was completed by previous governments through a public-private partnership model, costing approximately Rs 22,000 crore. Currently, about 5 lakh passengers use the Metro daily, benefiting from faster and more reliable commutes.

With the second phase expected to add 46.4 km to the existing network, the city’s total metro coverage will reach 115.4 km. Once completed, the new routes, including the much-anticipated extension into the Old City, are projected to increase daily ridership by 8 lakh passengers.





