Hyderabad’s Old City metro corridor: Compensation process begins

Hyderabad: As part of Hyderabad’s Old City metro corridor project, officials, on Saturday, December 21, initiated the process of property acquisition for Corridor VI, which will connect MGBS to Chandrayangutta. Notifications have been issued for the acquisition of 800 properties along the proposed route.

To speed up the process, officials have discussed and finalised compensation rates with property owners. The state government will pay Rs 81,000 per square yard, along with the construction value of the properties.

Owners willing to accept the compensation can visit Metro Bhavan at Rasoolpura, Begumpet, and provide their consent, read a statement from the city’s district collector.

Assuring that the entire compensation will be disbursed via cheque within 10 days of consent, this significant step will allow Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) to advance the long-awaited Phase-2 expansion, aimed at enhancing connectivity in its southern regions.

Also Read Work on Hyderabad’s Old City metro corridor to begin in Jan 2025

The MGBS to Chandrayangutta corridor is a critical part of Hyderabad’s Old City metro corridor project. It is expected to boost urban mobility and reduce congestion in key areas of the city. Authorities are working to minimize inconvenience to affected residents while ensuring the project’s timely completion.