Work on Hyderabad’s Old City metro corridor to begin in Jan 2025

Approximately 1,100 properties in the Old City would be impacted due to the metro's new alignment.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 26th November 2024 6:42 pm IST
Hyderabad old city metro rail corridor works to begin from the first week of January 2025.

Hyderabad: The preliminary works for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2 network in the Old City corridor will begin in the first week of January 2025, for which the land acquisition process is in full swing.

Marking the seventh anniversary of Hyderabad Metro’s first phase rollout, NVS Reddy, the managing director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), shared an update regarding the ongoing metro expansion. He stated that approximately 1,100 properties in the Old City would be impacted due to the metro’s new alignment. Sketches for around 800 of these properties have already been submitted to the Hyderabad district collector, demolition works for which are slated to begin in the last week of December.

Also Read
Osmania University extends main gate hours to 9 pm for campus access

The Old City corridor will extend from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) to Chandrayangutta covering a distance of 7.5 km, for which Rs 2,741 crore is being spent. Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) is the implementing agency for the second phase of metro.

During the previous government All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen
(AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has cited his opposition to the plan for the Hyderabad metro in Old City. However, he came to terms with it after modification of the proposed plan.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 26th November 2024 6:42 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button