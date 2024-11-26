Work on Hyderabad’s Old City metro corridor to begin in Jan 2025

Hyderabad: The preliminary works for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2 network in the Old City corridor will begin in the first week of January 2025, for which the land acquisition process is in full swing.

Marking the seventh anniversary of Hyderabad Metro’s first phase rollout, NVS Reddy, the managing director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), shared an update regarding the ongoing metro expansion. He stated that approximately 1,100 properties in the Old City would be impacted due to the metro’s new alignment. Sketches for around 800 of these properties have already been submitted to the Hyderabad district collector, demolition works for which are slated to begin in the last week of December.

Also Read Osmania University extends main gate hours to 9 pm for campus access

The Old City corridor will extend from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) to Chandrayangutta covering a distance of 7.5 km, for which Rs 2,741 crore is being spent. Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) is the implementing agency for the second phase of metro.

During the previous government All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen

(AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has cited his opposition to the plan for the Hyderabad metro in Old City. However, he came to terms with it after modification of the proposed plan.