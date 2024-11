Hyderabad: The Vice Chancellor of Osmania University, professor M Kumar, has directed the security staff to keep the main gates of the university open until 9 pm.

This decision was made following requests from faculty, staff, and students.

The announcement was made by the Vice Chancellor’s office on Monday, November 25.

Previously, the gates were closed at 8 pm, but with this new directive, an additional hour will now be available for vehicular access to the campus.