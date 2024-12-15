Hyderabad Old City metro: ‘Religious, historical structures being protected’

Hyderabad: Land acquisition for the Old City metro’s nearly 7.5 kilometer long MGBS-Chandrayan Gutta route is in full swing as the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) has issued requisitions for 900 properties out of the identified 1100 affected properties. HMR MD NVS Reddy also clarified that during the road expansion and metro construction, all religious and historical structures are being protected with engineering solutions.

HMR managing director NVS Reddy also said that awards for compensation of 200 of the affected properties will be done by the end of December as well. The Hyderabad Metro Rail MD on Sunday, December 15, stated that the land acquisition process for the project’s extension in the Old City of Hyderabad has been accelerated as per the orders of Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy.

He added that the district collector has also issued preliminary notifications for 800 properties in phases as well.

The collector has also completed issuing the preliminary declaration for 400 properties out of the notified properties. “He further informed that the awards for compensation for 200 affected properties would be completed by the end of this month. Thereafter, compensation will be paid immediately and the demolition work will begin. He clarified that this will smoothen the construction of the metro rail route in old city,” said a press release from HMR.

NVS Reddy also stated that with the Metro Rail, the Old City of Hyderabad is going to become “a very attractive area”, and that it will attract employment opportunities. He added that the chief minister is giving top priority to the Metro Rail route here. He and Hyderabad district collector Anudeep Durisetty jointly are reviewing the land acquisition process continuously, stated the release.

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on September 29 approved the Hyderabad Metro Rail’s phase II corridors which includes the metro’s lines connecting Hyderabad to the airport, and also a line connecting the Chandrayangutta to MGBS line for the Old City. A total of 116.2 kilometres was approved for the new corridors.

Hyderabad Metro Old City line

The Old City Corridor VI is being built as an extension of the green line from MGBS to Chandrayangutta. “This 7.5 km line from MGBS travels via Mandi Rd in Old City over Darulshifa Jn, Shalibanda Jn, and Falaknuma. Though the corridor is 500 metres away from Salarjung Museum and Charminar in Hyderabad, these names are retained as the station names due to their historical significance,” said the HMR then in a press release.

It added that the road which is currently 60 feet between Darulshifa Junction to Shalibanda Junction; and 80 feet from Shalibanda Junction to Chandrayangutta is being widened to 100 feet uniformly. At the station locations in Hyderabad, the road is being widened to 120 feet.

