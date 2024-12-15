Video: Telangana schoolgirls dance to song praising Revanth Reddy, spark row

Hyderabad: A video of Telangana schoolgirls dancing to a song praising Congress leader Revanth Reddy has sparked a political row.

The incident occurred at the BC Welfare Residential School for Women in Laxmipur, Jagtial, during the launch of a common diet programme on Saturday.

Dance by Telangana schoolgirls to song praising Revanth Reddy at event

As part of the event, cultural programmes were organized in the gurukul.

During the festivities, four girl students performed a dance to the song “Anna Revanthu,” which praises the chief minister of the state. The event was attended by local MLA Dr. Sanjay Kumar, who was the chief guest.

Backlash from local leaders

The dance performance by the Telangana schoolgirls on a song praising Revanth Reddy drew criticism from local Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders, who accused the school authorities of displaying political favoritism. “How could the students dance to a song praising the CM in a government institution?” questioned the leaders.

They alleged that the school staff orchestrated the performance to express political bias.

Following are some of the reactions of political leaders.