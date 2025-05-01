Drone use banned around Miss World 2025 venues in Hyderabad till June 2

Hyderabad: Ahead of the grand finale of Miss World 2025 to be conducted at various locations across Hyderabad, in the month of May, the Cyberabad police have put out a strict notification banning the use of drones in the area.

The notice, issued by the office of the commissioner of police, Cyberabad, forbids the use of drones or any unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) within a radius of 500 meters from sites of the events. The ban will remain in force between May 2 to June 2.

The ban will be applicable in the following areas:

Also Read Tight security to be ensured for Miss World Pageant 2025: Telangana CM

Official authorities have employed Section 22 of the Indian Aircraft Act 1934 and other provisions in IPC, Hyderabad City Police Act, and CrPC to enforce the prohibition. The ban is an interim measure against future harms and for the security of foreign players, dignitaries, and public participants involved in the tournament.

Organisers of Miss World 2025 are working in tandem with local authorities to deploy stringent security measures on the high-profile event, projected to attract world attention and high-profile visitors from around the globe.