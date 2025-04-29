Tight security to be ensured for Miss World Pageant 2025: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, April 29, directed the police to make tight security arrangements for the Miss World Pageant 2025, which is scheduled to begin in Hyderabad on May 10.

He asked police to provide tight security at the airport, hotels where the guests from across the world will stay, and also at all venues of the international event.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and senior officials at the Command Control Centre to review the arrangements for the event.

He directed the officials to make foolproof arrangements, ensuring no inconvenience to the participants in the prestigious competition.

The official concerned briefed the chief minister about the elaborate arrangements being made for the Miss World competition.

Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to make special arrangements for a visit to historical monuments and tourist places by the guests in the state.

He also instructed the officials to prepare a comprehensive plan, make adequate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the competition, and ensure flawless execution of the plans.

The Chief Minister was briefed on the detailed plans concerning logistics, security, hospitality, infrastructure, and event coordination. He underlined the necessity of delivering a seamless, world-class experience to contestants, delegates, and international guests arriving in Telangana.

Also Read Telangana to host Miss World 2025 at Rs 54 crore; cost to be split

Recognising Telangana’s cultural richness, the CM instructed the Tourism and Cultural Department to facilitate guided visits to heritage monuments and top tourist destinations across the state for Miss World contestants.

To ensure smooth coordination, he recommended the appointment of nodal officers for each department to oversee preparations and streamline inter-departmental execution.

The CM also took stock of the ongoing beautification works in Hyderabad and urged officials to expedite pending civic projects to enhance the city’s visual appeal ahead of the pageant.

Reiterating the scale of the event, Revanth Reddy called for a comprehensive master plan that covers every aspect of Miss World 2025, ensuring Telangana’s best face is presented to the world.

The meeting was attended by Special Chief Secretary, Tourism & Culture Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Seshadri, Director General of Police Dr Jitender, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand and other senior officials.