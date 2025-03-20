Telangana to host Miss World 2025 at Rs 54 crore; cost to be split

Hyderabad: Telangana tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao said on Thursday, March 20, that the 72nd Miss World competition in Hyderabad will be held at a cost of Rs 54 crore.

The cost will be divided between the Telangana government and Miss World Limited.

The event will be conducted from May 7-31 with contestants from 140 countries. The minister said that the beauty pageant is an opportunity to showcase the potential of Telangana. The total expenditure for the event is estimated at Rs 54 crore, with the costs being equally shared between the Telangana Tourism Department and Miss World Limited.

Telangana’s Rs 27 crore contribution will be generated through sponsorships Rao said.

“The role of women in constructing the society, fostering communities and fueling innovation can not be over-emphasised. The woman in Telangana has been a cornerstone of progress. As leaders, artists, entrepreneurs, caregivers and agents of change,” the minister said.

He further said that hosting the Miss World pageant in Telangana is not merely a prestige issue it is a chance to celebrate women from across the world. “It is a call to recognise their aspirations, narrations and grit,” Rao added.

The Telangana tourism minister went on to say that culture plays a crucial role in projecting India as a prominent soft power. Addressing a press conference at the Tourism Plaza along with Julia Morley, chairman and CEO of Miss World Limited, and Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszková, the minister said, “With the rise of globalisation, the influence of culture has significantly increased shaping international perceptions, fostering economic and diplomatic ties.”

He said that the impact of Telangana’s cultural influence can be seen in the growing interest in its festivals and traditions which are being increasingly emulated and celebrated.

“Each woman participating in the Miss World Pageant is representative of courage let us enjoy and support the courage of women,” he added.