Eid Al-Fitr 2024: Saudi Arabia gears up to host fireworks, concerts, free events

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced a calendar of events for the “Eid Al-Fitr 2024”, which carries the slogan “Your Eid among your family and your people”.

Eid Al-Fitr marks the conclusion of Ramzan, the holy month that began on March 11.

Public and private sector employees in the Kingdom will get six days leave from Monday, Ramzan 29, 1445, corresponding to April 8.

Taking to X, Saudi’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) has announced a series of events, including fireworks displays, artistic concerts, and theatrical performances across the Kingdom.

List of Eid Al-Fitr 2024 events in the Kingdom

The fireworks in Jeddah will commence at nine o’clock in the evening for two days.

A concert is scheduled for April 14 at the Mohammad Al-Ali Theater in Riyadh’s capital.

The play “The Neighbor” is presented by Ahmed Al-Ounan, Sultan Al-Faraj, and Amira Mohammad.

The Red Box play, starring artist Laila Alawi and artist Bayoumi Fouad, is set to be performed at Batterjee College Theater in Jeddah on April 13.

The play “The Wedding of the Jinn,” featuring Abdul Rahman Al-Aql, Hussein Al-Mahdi, and artist Heba Al-Dari, will be performed in Dammam on April 14.

On Eid Al-Fitr’s second day, singers Majed Al-Muhandis and Moudi Al-Shamrani will perform at the Hilton Hotel and Dhahran Expo Center in Dammam.