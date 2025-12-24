Video: Surat builder arrested after fireworks display stops traffic

Before the police action, a video of the builder, Deepak Ijardar, showing live firecrackers to commuters, went viral on social media.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 24th December 2025 4:57 pm IST
Builder bursts crackers on Surat road to celebrate son’s birthday, arrested
Builder bursts crackers on Surat road to celebrate son’s birthday, arrested

Surat: A 58-year-old real estate developer was arrested for allegedly blocking traffic on a busy public road in Gujarat’s Surat city to burst firecrackers to celebrate his son’s birthday, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on December 21 near Langar Circle in the Dumas area, they said.

Before the police action, a video of the builder, Deepak Ijardar, showing live firecrackers to commuters, went viral on social media.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

In the widely shared visual, Ijardar, a resident of the Sultanabad area, could be seen holding two sticks of firecrackers in his hands and stopping traffic to set them off to mark his son Dhyey Ijardar’s birthday.

After learning about the builder’s cracker show on the busy road, the Dumas police arrested Ijardar, who later secured bail.

“It was found that Ijardar burst firecrackers and set off fireworks on the public road in front of the post office near his residence, on the occasion of his son’s birthday, in a manner that caused inconvenience to the public and in violation of the Police Commissioner’s notification,” as per an official release.

Memory Khan Seminar

A case has been registered against Ijardar under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that deals with disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servants, police said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 24th December 2025 4:57 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button