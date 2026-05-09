Video: Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as first BJP CM of West Bengal

Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Adhikari at a grand ceremony held at the Brigade Parade Grounds.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th May 2026 11:43 am IST|   Updated: 9th May 2026 11:58 am IST
Suvendu Adhikari
In this screengrab from a video posted on May 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets newly-elected Chief Minister of West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari after the oath-taking ceremony, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, West Bengal. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)

Kolkata: BJP legislature party leader Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the chief minister of West Bengal on Saturday, May 9, heading the first BJP government in the state.

Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Adhikari at a grand ceremony held at the Brigade Parade Grounds here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states and senior BJP leaders.

The BJP secured 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, ending the Trinamool Congress’ 15-year rule in the state.

Subhan Bakery

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th May 2026 11:43 am IST|   Updated: 9th May 2026 11:58 am IST

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