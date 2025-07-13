Video: MLC Teenmaar Mallanna’s office vandalised, gunshots fired

Hyderabad: A gunfight took place at the office of suspended Congress leader Chintapandu Naveen Kumar, popularly known as MLC Teenmaar Mallanna, in Medipally of Medchal district on Sunday, July 13, after he made derogatory remarks about Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Telangana Jagruthi President K Kavitha.

The attack took place at the office of Q News, a YouTube channel run by Mallanna. About 50 BRS workers barged into the office, vandalised it, destroying furniture and glass windows. They also tried to attack Mallanna.

As the attack intensified, Mallana’s security personnel fired gunshots into the air. A Q News employee, identified as Sai, is said to have sustained injuries in the incident.

The comments, which reportedly questioned Kavitha’s ongoing BC (Backward Classes) movement, sparked outrage among her supporters. “Is there a pact over a plate? Is there a pact over a bed? What do you have to do with the benefits meant for Backward Classes? Are you even a Backward Class yourself?” he had asked.

His remarks, particularly the reference to a “bed,” sparked strong backlash from Kavitha’s supporters, culminating in dramatic protests outside his office.

Police arrived at the scene soon after the incident began. They managed to bring the situation under control and detained several agitators.