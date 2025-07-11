Kavitha challenges CM Revanth to open debate on poll promises made to women

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi president and BRS MLA Kalvakuntla Kavitha has thrown an open challenge to chief minister A Revanth Reddy, questioning whether he is ready for a public discussion at the Command Control Center on the implementation of poll promises made to women.

Speaking at an extensive Jagruthi meeting held on Thursday, July 10, at Kothagudem Club, Kavitha announced that women, under Jagruthi’s leadership, would gather at the Command Control Centre to demand answers regarding the unfulfilled promises.

She specifically questioned why the Congress government has not yet delivered on its commitments to provide Rs 2,500 per month and one tola of gold for women, urging the chief minister to respond to these issues in a public forum.

Kavitha also criticised Revanth Reddy for repeatedly demanding that former chief minister KCR attend the Assembly, accusing him of diversionary politics.

In addition, Kavitha addressed concerns over the transfer of 1,000 acres of temple land from five villages under the Bhadrachalam Devasthanam to Andhra Pradesh. She stated that a letter is being sent to Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, urging the return of these lands to Telangana.

Kavitha further questioned the government on the decline in the proportion of BCs (Backwards Classes) from 52 percent in 2014 to 46 percent now, and criticised the decision to allocate only 42 percent of seats to BCs. She also demanded that new mines in the region be allotted exclusively to Singareni.