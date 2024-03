In an incident that occurred in Telangana’s Bhadrachalam district, a pilot vehicle in Minister Sridhar Babu’s convoy hit Bhadrachalam ASP Pankaj Paritosh on Monday.

The incident occurred during Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s visit to the district.

As a result of the accident, the ASP’s upper jaw was dislocated. Following the incident, he was transferred to a private hospital in the district.

However, later, he was shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.