Video: Telangana school bus overturns after car crashes into it, 6 injured

A few students jumped out of windows and rushed to the front of the bus to break open the window and rescue the others.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 28th June 2024 3:48 pm IST
Hyderabad: Six persons, including 3 school children were injured in an accident when the bus ferrying them overturned following a with a car.

The incident occurred when the speeding car rammed into it at a U-turn on the Parakala-Huzurabad main road in Kamalapur mandal, Hanamkonda district on Friday morning.

A passerby immediately rushed to rescue the students. A few students jumped out of windows and rushed to the front of the bus to break open the window and rescue the others.

MS Education Academy

While the car almost completely flattened, the bus, carrying 30 students, overturned, injuring several students. Three passengers who were sitting in the car were grievously injured.

