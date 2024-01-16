Video: Telangana woman collapses due to cardiac arrest amid dandiya performance

Hyderabad: Sankranthi celebrations in Telangana’s Huzurabad turned sour after a woman fell to the floor and passed away, reportedly after suffering a cardiac arrest (heart attack).

The incident took place when a group of women came together to play dandiya as part of the Sankranthi celebrations in Telangana. It was captured as people pulled out their phones to capture the dance performance.

A woman suffered a heart attack and died while performing a traditional dance with a group of woman during Sankranti celebrations in Huzurabad on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/9pSJDhfqYv — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 16, 2024

Cardiac arrest incidents in Telangana

Incidents of cardiac arrests aren’t new to Telangana. Recently, a ninth-class student died of cardiac arrest in Khammam district. The 14-year-old student had complained of chest pain while attending classes at a local government high school. Though school teachers rushed him to a hospital, the boy succumbed on the way.

Later, the doctors confirmed that the boy died due to cardiac arrest.

In another incident that took place a couple of months ago, an 18-year-old first-year engineering student at CMR Engineering College, located in the Gundla Pochampally municipal limits, Telangana, died due to cardiac arrest.

Similar incidents also occurred in Hyderabad. In one such incident, a 46-year-old man died while playing badminton in Hyderabad. K. Krishna Reddy collapsed while playing the game with some friends at a playground in the Ramanthapur area.

Is it linked to COVID vaccine?

Though there are rumours that the incidents of cardiac arrests in Telangana and elsewhere in the country are linked to COVID-19 vaccines, a study has confirmed that there is no association between the COVID-19 vaccines used in India and an increase in the risk of cardiac arrests.

The research, published recently in the journal PLOS One, determined the impact of COVID-19 vaccination on mortality following acute myocardial infarction (AMI) or heart attack.