Video: Three songs by Rabindranath Tagore translated to Arabic in Dubai

Abu Dhabi: On the occasion of 161st birth anniversary of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, the Indian Consulate in Dubai released three of Tagore’s iconic songs translated into Arabic.

Consul General of India Aman Puri released the song on Friday in a special ceremony titled ‘Tagore Beyond Horizon’ to honour the Indian litterateur and celebrate the strong cultural ties between India, Bengal, and the UAE.

The Tagore’s three songs, ‘Ekla chalore, Aloker ei and Nai nai bhoy’ were sung by vocalist Suchetha Satish, translated by eminent Emirati poet Dr Shihab Ghanem and curated by Dev Chakraborty.

The songs Ekla Chalore,Alokerei Jharnadaray & Nai Nai Bhoy were translated and curated by Music Director Mr. Dev Chakraborty and sung by Guinness world record holder @SatishSuchetha #Rabindranathtagorejayanti #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav @AmritMahotsav @IndianDiplomacy @IndiainUAE pic.twitter.com/CuCEqGf5p8 — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) May 6, 2022

16-year-old Suchetha Satish, who hails from Kannur, Kerala, and is a Grade 12 student at Indian High School, Dubai, is a versatile and prolific singer who recently set a Guinness World Record in up to 120 languages.

“This collaboration is a dream come true for me. It is for the first time that the classical songs of the respected national bard of India have been translated into Arabic. It is indeed a privilege to have eminent Arabic poet Dr Ghanem create the translations and have them set to music by Dev Sir. I am fortunate to have this released on this stage where I had established a Guinness Record,” Suchetha told Gulf News.

