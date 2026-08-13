What would you build for the person you love most? A holiday home, perhaps, or a dream apartment? For businessman Anand Prakash Chouksey, the answer was far more dramatic. He built a house inspired by the iconic Taj Mahal for his wife.

Located in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, the striking white residence has now caught fresh attention after content creator Shubham Prajapat, known as Madcap Live on Instagram, shared a tour of the property.

The tour, given by Chouksey’s son and his family, offers a glimpse inside a home that looks like a royal monument from the outside and feels like a palace indoors.

A Taj Mahal, but made into a home

Built in 2021, the two-storey private property is around one-third the size of the original Taj Mahal. It is said to have taken nearly 2 years to create.

The family did not simply copy the look of the monument. They took measurements of the actual Taj Mahal and converted its dimensions from metres to feet to recreate its proportions.

The result is a spectacular white structure surrounded by neatly maintained gardens. A large central dome rises above the building, while four pillars, arches and intricate details recreate the familiar Taj Mahal architecture.

Even the entrance makes a statement. A huge arched doorway, decorated with detailed jaali work and carved elements, leads visitors into the home.

Inside, it gets even more impressive

The real surprise comes after stepping indoors. The house features a massive double-height space with a ceiling around 24 feet high, immediately giving the interiors a grand, palace-like appearance. A sweeping double staircase leads to the first level and adds to the dramatic entrance.

The interiors follow the same elegant white theme, with marble, detailed tilework and decorative elements creating a luxurious setting. Large windows placed high on the walls allow natural light to enter the otherwise grand space.

The living room features oversized sofas, paintings, elegant wainscoting and a stylish dining table. Ambient lighting completes the look, giving the house a warm glow while retaining its royal character.

A modern tribute to love

The story behind the house makes it even more special. According to Chouksey’s son, his father built the property for his mother as a symbol of their love. The inspiration came from Shah Jahan, who built the original Taj Mahal in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal.

But unlike the monument in Agra, this Taj Mahal is not a mausoleum. It is a living, breathing family home where the grandeur of a historic monument meets everyday life.

For most people, the Taj Mahal is a place they travel to see. For one family in Burhanpur, a version of it is where they come home every day.

And perhaps that is what makes this unusual house more than just an architectural replica. It is a love story turned into an address.