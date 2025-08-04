Video: UP men plant chicken bones in veg plate to defame Biryani restaurant

Meanwhile, Gorakhpur police stated that a monetary dispute was the cause of the incident.

One of the men complaints of finding chicken bones in his veg food (left). CCTV footage of the bone being passed by the men (right)
A group of men created a scene at an Uttar Pradesh biryani restaurant, alleging to have found chicken bones in one of their vegetarian plates. However, CCTV footage revealed one of them purposely planted the bones.

The incident occurred on July 31 at Shastri Chowk in Gorakhpur district at a restaurant called Biryani Bay. A group of friends went and ordered vegetarian and non-vegetarian food.

After the food was served, one of the men staged a chaotic scene, claiming that chicken bones was found in his vegetarian food.

Dharam bhrasht kar diya (You have violated my religion),” another man who recorded the incident is heard saying, blaming the eatery for hurting religious sentiments during the holy month of sawan (Hindu religious month).

The men created a ruckus, shouting at the manager, Ravikar Singh, for “unhygienic conditions.”

Singh, on the other hand, stated that the restaurant has been careful in serving food to its customers and accused the men of false claims.

A dispute occurred, forcing Singh to call the police.

CCTV footage expose

However, CCTV footage from the restaurant exposed the truth. The visuals clearly show one of the men passing the chicken bones to his friend’s plate, who is a vegetarian.

According to NDTV Hindi, Singh has decided to take legal action against the men. “This is a calculated move to damage our reputation,” Singh was quoted by the media house. “We have been running this restaurant for years and have always respected the religious sentiments of our customers. This kind of misinformation affects not only our business but also communal harmony,” he added.

Meanwhile, Gorakhpur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Yogendra Yadav stated that a monetary dispute was the cause of the incident.

When contacted by Siasat.com for an update on the investigation, the officer said no formal complaint had been filed. He declined to comment on the CCTV footage.

Gorakhpur is the Assembly constituency of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

