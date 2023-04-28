Video: Vigilantes force Muslim man to wear skull cap, bow before cow in Maha

A video of cow vigilantes forcing a Muslim driver transporting cattle to wear a skull cap and bow before a cow, in the presence of police personnel surfaced on social media and stirred outrage and condemnation. The victim was also reportedly beaten up by the mob leading to injuries.

The incident reportedly happened in Maharashtra’s Latur and the victim was admitted to a hospital.

According to a report by the TOI, the Latur superintendent of police (SP), Somay Munde, has initiated action against two constables and three home guards, in whose presence a group of people were allegedly seen to be heckling and assaulting a driver transporting cattle in a video clip.

Munde told TOI, “We have taken serious cognizance of the incident and attached the two constables seen in the video to the police headquarters and also initiated a departmental inquiry against them. The three home guards’ deployment has been cancelled.”

Afzal Qureshi, a local activist, has reportedly filed a police complaint asking that action be taken against the mob of persons witnessed assaulting the driver. The driver has also been charged with several provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Qureshi claimed, “The driver had loaded a total of 15 cattle into a mini-truck from a Patoda-based animal market and sent them to Ausa market on April 23. He had all the required legal documents for trading the animals. But before reaching the market, some people waylaid his vehicle. The police reached the spot. Despite the legal documents, an FIR was registered against the driver for cruelty to animals.”

According to the Latur SP, the victim panicked and his blood pressure shot up. “The police got him admitted to a hospital. Still, we will look into the complaint,” the report quoted him.