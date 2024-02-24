Video: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna at wedding in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, two well-known actors, have frequently been rumored to be a couple in the film industry. On multiple occasions, they’ve been seen in the same place at the same time—even if it seems like they weren’t there together. However, they never accepted their relationship and called one another to be their best friends.

Fans are always eager to learn more about this alleged couple. Recently, Vijay and Rashmika were spotted attending a wedding reception event in Hyderabad.

In viral videos that are surfacing online, Vijay can be seen entering the building. He was dressed stylishly in a black-hued kurta-pyjama with a Nehru coat. Rashmika arrived shortly after that and was seen clicking pictures with the newly married couple. She looked beautiful in a sparkling saree. Check out the video below.

Ashish Reddy, the nephew of Telugu film producer Dil Raju, recently got married to Advitha Reddy at a lavish ceremony in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Following this, the pair held an extravagant wedding reception for their industry peers in Hyderabad – which was well-attended including Nagarjuna, his son, Naga Chaitanya, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu‘s wife, Namrata Shirodkar, and many others were spotted at the grand reception.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen alongside Mrunal Thakur in Parasuram Petla’s upcoming film, Family Star. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on April 5th.

Apart from Pushpa 2, Rashmika also has 3 other films lined up, The Girlfriend, and Rainbow, and the actress is also set to reunite with Vijay Deverakonda in VD12.