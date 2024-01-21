Vijay DENIES Engagement to Rashmika: ‘I hear this every year!’

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna hit the headlines after reports of their engagement surfaced on social media. There are rumors that the famous couple will get engaged in February.

In a recent interview with Lifestyle Asia, Vijay finally discussed his engagement to Rashmika. Despite being spotted together multiple times, they have not yet disclosed their relationship to the public.

Vijay Deverakonda opens up about engagement with Rashmika

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Deverakonda and Rashmika are living together. The couple reportedly planned to announce their engagement and relationship. In a recent interview with Lifestyle Asia, Vijay finally opened up about his reported engagement with Rashmika.

He said, “I’m not getting engaged or getting married in February. I feel like the media only wants to marry me every two years. I hear rumors every year that they just walk around and grab me and get me married. ” I’m just waiting.”

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika starred in two films, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Both films received high praise from critics and audiences.

Vijay, who was last seen in ‘Kushi’, is currently busy shooting for ‘Family Star’ and director Gautam Tinnanuri’s ‘VD 12’. Rashmika has a strong film line-up including Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule, Rainbow, The Girlfriend, and Chaava.