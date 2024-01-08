Truth behind Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna engagement reports

Mumbai: Amid reports of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna getting engaged in February, sources close to the actors on Monday termed it “false”.

A media report stated that the two are getting engaged. However, when IANS contacted their representatives, they denied.

“The report is false,” sources told IANS.

Reportedly, the actors are dating, however, they have not made their relationship official.

The two have starred together in movies like ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika is basking in the success of recently released action thriller ‘Animal’, in which she stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

She next has ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, ‘Rainbow’, ‘The Girlfriend’ and ‘Chaava’.

While, Vijay, who was last seen in ‘Kushi’, next has ‘Family Star’ and ‘VD 12’ in the pipeline.