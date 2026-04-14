Video: Villagers steal LPG cylinders from auto in Telangana’s Medak

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of hoarding amid Liquidified Petroleum Gas (LPG) shortage, villagers in Telangana’s Medak stole cylinders from an auto on Tuesday, April 14, heading to a gas agency.

According to them, it has been 41 days since they booked cylinders, but none have been delivered. Frustrated, the villagers stopped the auto and stole the gas cylinders.

Also Read Residents snatch LPG cylinders off delivery vehicle in Hyderabad as panic grows

The Shivampet police have confirmed the incident but said no formal complaint has been filed.

Previous incident

The incident in Siddipet is one of many reported from Telangana amid the shortage of LPG cylinders. On March 26, residents of Hyderabad’s Shaikpet snatched the cylinders from a delivery vehicle outside a gas agency.

In yet another incident of hoarding amid LPG shortage, villagers in Telangana's Medak stole cylinders from an auto heading to the gas agency on Tuesday, April 14.



The incident occured in Dothgudem village in Shivampet mandal where villagers expressed anguish over delays in… pic.twitter.com/sN255ksdzq — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 14, 2026

A video widely shared on social media shows a man attempting to walk away with a cylinder balanced on his head before being confronted by agency staff. The standoff drew a crowd of bystanders, several of whom also attempted to grab cylinders, turning the scene into a commotion.

Consumers at the spot said they had been unable to receive cylinders despite prior bookings.