Video: Villagers steal LPG cylinders from auto in Telangana’s Medak

The incident occured in Dothigudem village in Shivampet mandal where villagers expressed anguish over delays in delivery of cylinders even after 41 days of booking.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th April 2026 4:43 pm IST
People steal LPG cylinders in Medak
People steal LPG cylinders in Medak

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of hoarding amid Liquidified Petroleum Gas (LPG) shortage, villagers in Telangana’s Medak stole cylinders from an auto on Tuesday, April 14, heading to a gas agency.

According to them, it has been 41 days since they booked cylinders, but none have been delivered. Frustrated, the villagers stopped the auto and stole the gas cylinders.

The Shivampet police have confirmed the incident but said no formal complaint has been filed.

Subhan Bakery

Previous incident

The incident in Siddipet is one of many reported from Telangana amid the shortage of LPG cylinders. On March 26, residents of Hyderabad’s Shaikpet snatched the cylinders from a delivery vehicle outside a gas agency.

A video widely shared on social media shows a man attempting to walk away with a cylinder balanced on his head before being confronted by agency staff. The standoff drew a crowd of bystanders, several of whom also attempted to grab cylinders, turning the scene into a commotion.

Consumers at the spot said they had been unable to receive cylinders despite prior bookings.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th April 2026 4:43 pm IST

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