Video: Woman accuses TC of harassment after being caught without ticket

A woman caught travelling without a ticket in an AC coach on a Bihar-bound train on October 7 accused the ticket collector (TC) of harassment, sparking a heated argument that escalated with her relatives getting involved.

The TC captured the incident, the footage of which has since gone viral. Many have accused the woman of playing the victim card.

A woman caught travelling without a ticket in an AC coach on a Bihar-bound train on October 7 accused the ticket collector (TC) of harassment, sparking a heated argument that escalated with her relatives getting involved.



The TC captured the incident, the footage of which has… pic.twitter.com/JM5WitZvyJ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 9, 2025

In the video, the woman can be heard saying, “Aap mujhe pareshan kar rahe hai. Aap mujhe pareshan karne ke udeyesh se aisa kar rahe hai.” (You’re bothering me. You’re doing this with the intention of bothering me.)

According to the TC, the woman is a government school teacher and has earlier travelled without a ticket.

“Aap iske pehle bhi bina ticket ke travel ki hai. Bihar sarkar mein mastar hai (You have travelled without a ticket before also. You are a government school teacher in Bihar),” he says. The woman promptly refuted the claims, stating, “You’re lying.”

The TC proceeded to challenge her to take legal action if she truly had a valid ticket.

The statement seemed to have triggered the woman, she said, “Please show me your phone. You cannot record a video of any woman like this.”

She continues, “And what will you do if I don’t leave? You have been troubling me for such a long time. I know you are recording me.”

The TC replies firmly, “Of course I am. You are not taking a ticket and then you are saying that you are getting troubled.”

Finally, as the woman picked up her bag to leave, she said to the TC, “You are a useless person.” The collector responds, “It’s not me who is useless, it’s you.You are a Bihar government teacher and travel without tickets.”

Also Read Bengal Durga pooja pandal recreates Ahmedabad plane crash tragedy; draws flak

Upon reaching the platform, she brought her relatives to threaten the ticket collector. Another video shows the woman and her family surrounded by police as the situation escalates with her shouting at the TC.

She says at one point “He is threatening to make the video viral”, accusing him of tearing her ticket and disrespecting her.

The TC had to physically jump in a moving train to get away from their verbal threats.

Even with the incident gaining widespread attention on social media, there is no official police response.