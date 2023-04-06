Video: Woman constable reminds CP to handover phone before entering SSC exam center

Hyderabad: A woman constable working at the L.B Nagar police station, Kalpana, reminded Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chauhan to hand over his mobile phone before entering the SSC exam center. The commissioner had visited the center for the inspection of the 10th class examination.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the commissioner smiling while handing over his cell phone. After the incident, Commissioner Chauhan praised the constable and rewarded her with a cash prize of Rs. 500.

After the video went viral on social media, netizens started praising her for fulfilling her responsibility and duty. They also praised the police commissioner.

Cell phones are not allowed in SSC exam center

The recent controversy surrounding the SSC question paper leak in Telangana has prompted authorities to take additional precautions in the remaining examinations. To ensure that the examinations are conducted without any malpractice, the school education department has instructed staff not to carry their mobile phones inside the examination centers.

These decisions were made in response to recent incidents where SSC exam papers were leaked on WhatsApp just minutes after the commencement of the examinations.