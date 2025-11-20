Video: Woman’s leg gets stuck in vehicle scanner at Secretariat in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the Telangana secretariat on Wednesday, November 19 after a female staffer’s leg was stuck in the vehicle scanner.

The incident occurred when the woman was exiting the secretariat premises after work. The employee slipped and her leg was stuck in the vehicle scanner at the east gate of the secretariat.

A video shared on social media shows the woman being helped by security officials after the incident.

Woman staffer gets stuck in vehicle scanner at Telangana secretariat. @TheSiasatDaily #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/GqQ8aY54Tw — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) November 20, 2025

The Special Protection Force personnel who guard the building immediately broke the metal structure and pulled out the woman safely. As a precautionary measure an ambulance arrived at the spot.