Brilliant Engineering College robbery: 3, including minor, arrested

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police on Tuesday, November 18, cracked the robbery case at Brilliant Engineering College and arrested three individuals and recovered Rs 37,05,000 out of the total Rs 1,07,00,000 (1 crore 7 lakh).

According to a press release, the accused were nabbed during a vehicle check at Kothaguda X road, Abdullapurmet. They have been identified as Raj Manohar Pawar, 22, Rithik Mohite, 24, and a 16-year-old juvenile offender.

Three others involved in the case are currently absconding and have been identified as Dinesh Mohite, 27, who is the prime accused, Arun Mohite, 18, and Vilas Chohan, 22.

The case was first reported to the Abdullapurmet police on October 10 by Vuligadla Veeranna, the principal of Brilliant Grammar School Educational Society’s Group of Institutions. In his complaint, Veeranna stated that on October 9, he had locked the college as usual at 6:00 pm, but when he returned the next day at around 8:45 am, he noticed that the office lock had been broken, and cash of Rs. 1,07,00,000, collected as student fees, was missing from a broken steel almirah.

According to the police, Dinesh and Arun have a history of property offences. They used to select educational institutions in isolated locations adjacent to national highways using Google Maps and break open the locks with the help of long screwdrivers. After the offence, they used to flee in autos or buses.

Modus Operandi

All of the accused are reportedly distant relatives and used to meet at family functions. In the first week of October, they all assembled at Umargam village in Valsad district of Gujarat.

According to their plan, they left from Vappi in Gujarat and travelled to Mumbai and then to Aurangabad. On October 9, they got off at Miyapur and took a bath at the Lingampally railway station.

Then, after spending a day at the Hyderabad zoo (Nehru Zoological Park), they purchased gloves from a nearby shop. After this, they started searching for a target on Google Maps and decided on Shreyas College in Tattiannaram.

They reached there at 9:00 pm, but due to the security and residential places around the college, they dropped the location. After another Google search, they decided on Brilliant Engineering College at Batasingaram as it was located in an isolated area and was near a national highway.

They reached the college and hid themselves in the bushes till midnight before breaking and entering using screwdrivers. After securing the loot, they divided it equally, with each person getting a share of Rs 17,83,000.

The arrested individuals kept a part of their share in an abandoned room near the college, and then all 6 of them reached the national highway and boarded a travel bus to reach Hyderabad.

From there, they went to Nagarjuna Sagar in a cab and then to Vijayawada in an auto and eventually to Mumbai in a sleeper bus on 10 October.

After their arrest, Rs 16 lakh was seized from Raj Manohar Pawar, Rs 5,65,000 from Rithik Mohite and Rs 15,40,000 from the juvenile. A case has been registered under sections 331(4), 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.